4 arrested for ‘taking part’ in rooster fight

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 May 2020 23:47 IST

Based on reliable information, the City Task Force (CTF) team busted an organised rooster fight at an open place under One Town Police Station limits on Sunday.

The team led by ACP CTF A. Trinad Rao apprehended four persons and seized four roosters and ₹7,910. The apprehended persons were handed over to One Town police for further action.

In another raid, the CTF apprehended 15 persons for indulging in illegal gambling. The CTF team seized ₹40,490 cash from the gamblers.