39th RPF Raising Day celebrations conclude in Visakhapatnam

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch. Raghuveer has said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come a long way in safeguarding railway assets, prevention of crimes on trains and railway areas and checking the menace of touts in the booking of railway tickets by agents.

RPF Raising Day is being observed every year on September 20, the day on which the Railway Protection Force was elevated as an Armed Force of the Union by amending the Railway Protection Force Act 20 September 1985.

Addressing the media on the conclusion of the weeklong celebrations on Wednesday evening, Mr. Raghuveer said that the RPF has done commendable work in checking illicit trafficking, tracing of missing and runaway children and handing them over to their parents in addition to undertaking intensive public awareness campaigns to against tresspassing and dangerous practices.

The formation of three special Commando units of RPF and their deployment in Dantewada district in 2021 has eliminated the incidents of sabotage and derailment in the high risk Dantewada region since 2022. Though doubling work of the K-K line in Dantewada district has been delayed, the RPF teams had ensured that there was no disruption due to Left wing extremist activity.

The Senior DSC said it was unfortunate that 400 deaths, a year, were occurring on the tracks in Waltair Division alone. The scant respect for safety among people, living in the vicinity of railway tracks, was often resulting in their being run over by trains while crossing the tracks.

A total of 1.4 tons of ganja was seized and the accused were arrested. During last year, 334 baggages of passengers, worth ₹70 lakh, were recovered. He said that 127 runaway children were traced and handed over to their parents last year. The timely intervention by RPF personnel had helped in saving the lives of a few persons, who had tried to end their lives on the track, in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam.

Earlier, the RPF personnel of Waltair Division celebrated the conclusion of 39th RPF Raising Day.

Mr. Raghuveer highlighted the achievements of the force. A week-long programme was being organised in Waltair Division to mark the RPF Raising Day by planting saplings and organising public awareness programmes etc.

A brief presentation on achievement and accomplishments of RPF was given by the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner. The various initiatives taken by RPF for curbing the illegal activities, protection of railway assets, security enhancement and ensuring safety of the travelling public were highlighted.

The Senior DSC commended the RPF personnel for their exemplary work in serving the nation.