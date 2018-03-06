3,992 RoFR claims okayed

District Committee on Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) has approved 3,992 claims giving rights to tribals on 12,079 acres of land.

The committee that met Collector Pravin Kumar on Monday with Joint Collector G. Srijana, Paderu Sub-Collector Balaji and divisional forest officers and tahsildars of 11 mandals in the Agency deliberated on the implementation of the Act.

The Collector said survey of 27,029 acres relating to 12,881 claims was surveyed. Following a GPS survey, 6404 claims accounting for 9,544 acres were rejected.

For the accepted claims, title deeds should be handed over to the tribals, the Collector instructed them.

He asked officials to prepare a special report giving details of the reasons for the rejection. Of the pending 2,485 claims covering 5,405 acres, Forest and Revenue officials should take up a joint survey.