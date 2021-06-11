3.91 lakh workers to get work under MNREGS in district

Ensure 1.25 crore mandays arecreated by month-end, Collector tells officials

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that 3.91 lakh workers in the district will get work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS). He called upon officials to ensure that 1.25 crore mandays (work days) were completed by June-end.

He held a review meeting on MNREGS, construction of secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) in the district on Friday.

He sought early completion of the works and directed digging of 200 irrigation borewells under the YSR Jala Kala. He also directed that the construction of RBK buildings should be completed by June 30 and YSR Wellness Clinics by July 31.

‘Prepare for third wave’

At a separate meeting, the Collector directed the medical officers to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19. He reviewed the availability of beds, oxygen supply, oxygen storage points and drugs. He said that all the beds should be equipped with oxygen supply.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, DM & HO P. Suryanarayana, DIC General Manager Ramalinga Raju and Assistant Director, Drugs Control Administration, K. Rajitha, were among those who participated in the meeting.