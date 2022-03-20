3,850 litres of jaggery wash destroyed in Visakhapatnam district

Teams of the district police conducted raids at various places like Kotlavuratla, Devarapalle and Ravikamatham and destroyed close to 3,850 litres of fermented jaggery wash, following instructions from Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao on Sunday.

The police teams have warned people who were involved in ID arrack cases earlier. Meanwhile large-scale awareness campaigns are being conducted in the villages on the consequences of being involved in manufacturing and selling of ID arrack. They also urged the public to inform the nearest police or contact 100, if they come across such cases. Police said that the details of those who provide information will be kept confidential.