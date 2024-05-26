383 motorists booked for drunken driving on Saturday

Drunken driving cases were booked against as many as 383 motorists in a special drive conducted by the city police, on Saturday. Commissioner of Police, Ravi Shankar, and Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa, along with traffic police conducted checks on Beach Road, near Novotel Hotel and The Park Hotel, on Saturday night.

As many as 75 teams, comprising of law and order and traffic police personnel, took part in the drunken drive checks spread across various parts in Zone I and II. Special focus was laid on the Beach Road stretch between Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to Bheemunipatnam.

Among them, as many as 183 cases were registered in Zone I (Bheemunipatnam to NAD Junction) and 200 cases were registered in Zone II (NAD junction to Lankelapalem). The police personnel were also seen having body-worn cameras.

As per the police, in Zone I, cases were registered against as many as 17 four-wheelers, 148 two-wheelers and 17 auto-rickshaws, while in Zone II, cases were booked against as many as 175 two-wheelers, 10 auto-rickshaws and 14 four-wheelers.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that the police are taking measures to curb deaths due to road accidents, especially those which are caused due to drunken driving. He also urged people not to drive after consuming alcohol at any cost, which is harmful not just for their own lives, but also others. The special drive would continue, he added.

