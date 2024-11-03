38-year-old man ‘ends life’ in Visakhapatnam

A 38-year-old person reportedly ended his life in a lodge at PM Palem area here on Sunday. According to Inspector of PM Palem police station Balakrishna, the person named K Ganesh (38) from Lawsons Bay Colony, was into air-conditioned business and he reportedly ended his life due to some issues in his business. The person released a selfie video before taking the extreme step, which is being verified by the kin, he said. The body was being sent for post-mortem. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

