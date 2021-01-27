Visakhapatnam

3,786 booths being readied for Pulse Polio programme

The district administration is gearing up for the Pulse Polio immunisation programme which is scheduled to be held on January 31. Joint Collector P. Arun Babu held a review meet with the Task Force committee here on Wednesday.

Mr. Arun Babu said that as many as 4,81,517 children from zero to five years of age have been identified for the programme in the district. He said that 3,786 booths are being arranged. He asked the officials to arrange adequate staff and ensure every child is immunised making the programme a grand success.

DMHO P. Surya Narayana, District Immunisation officer S. Jeevan Rani, Chief Medical & Health Officer, GVMC, K.S.L.G. Sastry, and others were present.

