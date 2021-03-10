365 kg ganja seized at Narsipatnam, one held

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 March 2021 20:19 IST

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting 365 kg ganja in a vehicle near Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as K. Ramakrishna (30) of Golugonda mandal.

The officials estimate that the seized ganja would cost about ₹10 lakh in the Agency and it would be sold to the tune of ₹30 to ₹40 lakh in some cities.

According to reports, based on credible information, the SEB teams intercepted a van at a checkpost at around 9 a.m. and seized the ganja and the van. The SEB officials said that in order to escape from the police checks, the accused had covered the ganja under husk bags. The accused reportedly procured the ganja at Chintapalle and was transporting it to Narsipatnam, where he was supposed to hand it over to some other party.

Cases were booked.