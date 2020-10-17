36 unauthorised kiosks removed by GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 October 2020 00:50 IST

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have started a special drive against unauthorised small kiosks which are set up on roadside. The Town Planning Department officials have removed 36 kiosks at various areas which were set up by encroaching some part of the road.

A few more shops were asked to shift to some other places as they were found obstructing traffic. GVMC officials say that if any person interested to start a kiosk, they need to take permission, and they can do it only after acquiring permission from the Urban Community Development (UCD) officials.

