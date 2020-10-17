Visakhapatnam

36 unauthorised kiosks removed by GVMC

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have started a special drive against unauthorised small kiosks which are set up on roadside. The Town Planning Department officials have removed 36 kiosks at various areas which were set up by encroaching some part of the road.

A few more shops were asked to shift to some other places as they were found obstructing traffic. GVMC officials say that if any person interested to start a kiosk, they need to take permission, and they can do it only after acquiring permission from the Urban Community Development (UCD) officials.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 12:50:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/36-unauthorised-kiosks-removed-by-gvmc/article32877116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY