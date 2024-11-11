3.55 acres of ganja plants destroyed in ASR district

The Alluri Seetharama Raju (ASR) district police on Monday took up a massive operation against ganja by destructing 3.55 acres of ganja plantations across 20 locations. The operation was conducted at Degalarai village, Solabham panchayat, G. Madugula Mandal of the district.

A total of 19 individuals were identified as having cultivated cannabis on various types of land, including 1.20 acres on patta land (four individuals), 0.05 acres on government land (one individual), 1.95 acres on unsurveyed land (nine individuals), and 0.35 acres on forest land (five individuals).

In 2023 also, 0.27 acres of ganja plantation in Nurmati Panchayat, Gadigunta village, were destroyed, as per a case under Section 20(a)(i) r/w 8(b) of the NDPS Act against three accused individuals. Additionally, in Korapalli Panchayat, Boddaput village, 0.50 acres of ganja cultivation were eradicated, with a case registered under the same sections of the NDPS Act against one individual.

The government provides sustainable agricultural alternatives, and it has introduced various alternative crop initiatives across Solabham panchayat in G. Madugula mandal. During the crop year 2024-2025, 157 acres were cultivated with alternative crops, benefiting 157 farmers. The crops were silver oak (140 acres), sweet orange (10 acres), acid lime (6 acres) and Pomegranate (1 acre). A total of 899 acres were distributed for alternate crop cultivation, supporting 905 farmers.

“Throughout ASR district, a total of 10,803 acres have been cultivated with alternative crops, benefiting 10,256 farmers with varieties such as cashew, silver oak, avocado, sapota, coconut, mango, rubber, oil palm and Jafra orange. Aligning with these efforts, ASR district launched a comprehensive 100-Day Action Plan on June 12, 2024, to combat ganja cultivation and trafficking,” said ASR superintendent of police Amit Bardar.

The plan incorporates strategies in law enforcement, surveillance, agricultural diversification, public awareness and community engagement. Key strategies include enhanced law enforcement through expanded check posts and vehicle-checking points, totalling 9 static checkposts and 233 dynamic vehicle check points.

Dedicated task forces operate at district, sub-divisional and circle levels. The district has also registered 141 cases under the NDPS Act, seizing over 11,618 kg of dry ganja and 3.05 kg of hashish oil, with 563 individuals booked and 390 arrests made.

The district has been proactive in tracking absconding accused, arresting 137 individuals, including 91 within ASR, 20 from Odisha, and 24 from other areas. To curb habitual offenses, 61 new suspect sheets were issued, bringing the total to 336, with 19 Preventive Detention (PD) Acts proposed for repeat offenders, in the first quarter of this financial year, he added.

