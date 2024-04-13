ADVERTISEMENT

35-year-old man found murdered at Arilova in Visakhapatnam

April 13, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was found murdered at Krishnapuram area under Arilova police station limits here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Amar of Durga Nagar, Arilova.

As per the police, unidentified miscreants have beaten him to death by using stones and threw the body at an isolated place at Krishnapuram. The police have learnt that the victim had left his house last night and did not return, while his phone was also found switched off. On Saturday morning, he was found lifeless.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and personnel from the Arilova police station inspected the crime scene. CLUES team visited the spot and collected samples from the scene.

Arilova police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

