35-year-old dies after bike skids in Visakhapatnam

December 12, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bad road conditions led to the accident, allege kin of the victim

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man named S. Murali Krishna died in a road accident after sustaining severe head injuries, when the two-wheeler on which he was riding allegedly skidded near Regional Forensic Science Laboratory road under Airport police station limits here on Sunday night.

Inspector of Airport Police Station B. Prasad said that the deceased belongs to Marripalem area. He was travelling along the highway to RFSL road. Some road works were taken up on the route recently. Small heap of cement was laid on closed manhole, which may not come to the notice of the motorist. He might have gone on that debris at a good speed. He sustained severe head injuries and died while undergoing treatment, Mr.Prasad said.

However the family members of the deceased alleged that negligence in the ongoing road works has led to the accident. The authorities have failed to clear the debris and even failed to arrange warning boards, they alleged. The police have also admitted that there were no warning boards at the scene.

Airport Police have registered a case.

