35 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 443 in Vizag district, one dies

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 June 2020 22:42 IST

As many as 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district here on Sunday, taking the tally to 443.

Tension prevailed as one more person died due to COVID-19 consecutively on the second day in the district. The death toll from the district rose to three on Sunday. A 55-year old person from Palasa in Srikakulam district, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city with severe respiratory issues, died.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, in the 35 cases which were reported on Sunday, most are from Peda Jalaripeta and Appughar.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the district is 230. Meanwhile, with the discharge of 11 more persons after testing negative, the total number of discharged persons increased to 210. It may be noted that one person from Chengalraopeta and a woman from Malkapuram died due to COVID-19 so far.

The total number of very active clusters is 33, while active clusters are 39.