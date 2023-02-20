ADVERTISEMENT

35 long distance trains, passing through Visakhapatnam, to be cancelled to facilitate development works

February 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Several long distance trains, scheduled to pass through Visakhapatnam junction, will be cancelled on different dates between February 23 and March 8 to facilitate pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works at Ranital Station of Kharagpur Division in South Eastern Railway in connection with the construction of Narayangarh-Bhadrak 3rd line.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi said that a total of 35 long distance trains, scheduled to pass through Visakhapatnam would be cancelled on different dates to facilitate the development works.

Travelling public can check up with the railways on the status of their train before commencement of their journeys during the above-mentioned period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US