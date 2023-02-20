35 long distance trains, passing through Visakhapatnam, to be cancelled to facilitate development works

February 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several long distance trains, scheduled to pass through Visakhapatnam junction, will be cancelled on different dates between February 23 and March 8 to facilitate pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works at Ranital Station of Kharagpur Division in South Eastern Railway in connection with the construction of Narayangarh-Bhadrak 3rd line.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi said that a total of 35 long distance trains, scheduled to pass through Visakhapatnam would be cancelled on different dates to facilitate the development works.

Travelling public can check up with the railways on the status of their train before commencement of their journeys during the above-mentioned period.