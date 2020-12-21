34th PGDM batch begins at IIAM

The 34th batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) at Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) began here at the college on Monday.

The new academic year for the batch was inaugurated by Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan. Delivering the inaugural address, he spoke about the current trends in business and management.

IIAM Director Vijaya Rudraraju explained the curriculum and the objective of conducting an orientation programme.

M. R. Rao, former Director of IIM Bangalore and former Dean, ISB and Chairman of IIAM, gave an overview on management education and how B schools design their curriculum.