34th national basketball championship to be conducted in Visakhapatnam from October 13

October 11, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 34th national basketball championship will be held in the city from October 13, said Bharateeya Vidya Kendram (BVK) chairman P.S. Avadhani here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Prof. Avadhani said that the championship will be held in three categories - under-14, 17, 19 boys and girls, in collaboration with Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan (Delhi).

Four play grounds -AU Grounds, Madhurawada Chandrampalem ZP school, Seethammadhara Sri Prakash School and Police Barracks, have been chosen for the competition, he added.

Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will be the chief guests for the inaugural function at the AU grounds, he added.

The participants will be provided accommodation at the BVK and Sri Krishna Vidya Mandir institutions in the city. Around 500 players from 42 teams from different areas are expected to take part.

The winners of these competitions are eligible for the Games Federation of India’s competitions.

