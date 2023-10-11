HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

34th national basketball championship to be conducted in Visakhapatnam from October 13

500 players from different areas are expected to take part, says Bharateeya Vidya Kendram chairman

October 11, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The 34th national basketball championship will be held in the city from October 13, said Bharateeya Vidya Kendram (BVK) chairman P.S. Avadhani here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Prof. Avadhani said that the championship will be held in three categories - under-14, 17, 19 boys and girls, in collaboration with Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan (Delhi).

Four play grounds -AU Grounds, Madhurawada Chandrampalem ZP school, Seethammadhara Sri Prakash School and Police Barracks, have been chosen for the competition, he added.

Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will be the chief guests for the inaugural function at the AU grounds, he added.

The participants will be provided accommodation at the BVK and Sri Krishna Vidya Mandir institutions in the city. Around 500 players from 42 teams from different areas are expected to take part.

The winners of these competitions are eligible for the Games Federation of India’s competitions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.