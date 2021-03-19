3,435 fined for not wearing helmet

The city traffic police have conducted special drives from March 16 and slapped fines against 3,435 motorists for driving vehicles without helmets. The police also imposed fines against 141 persons on the charges of triple driving, as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

In a release on Friday, the traffic police also said that a drive was conducted against those drivers using high beam lights for their four-wheelers, which could possibly harm other drivers. The police have imposed fine of ₹1,000 against each driver, apart from removing the high beam lights and installing lights provided by the company.

It may be noted that after conducting various awareness campaigns, the traffic police have started to conduct various drives from March 16 to keep a check on traffic violations in the city. Teams of police have been deployed to various areas to take part in the drives.

“As of now, the fine imposed for not wearing helmet is ₹135. But very soon, most likely from the next month, the fine will be ₹1,035. People must not forget wearing helmet, as it for their safety,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, (ADCP- Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana.