340 new cases take tally to 49,101

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 September 2020 22:55 IST

Three more succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 383

In yet another lowest single-day spike, the district reported 340 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 49,101 as per the district COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday. The death toll also rose to 383 with three more persons succumbing to the virus.

Since the last 10 days, the district saw lowest-single day spikes with 325 cases on September 16 and 150 on September 21.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, as many as 372 persons recovered after testing positive in the last 24 hours. The recoveries, include not just those who were treated in COVID-19 hospitals and COVID care centres, but also those who were in home isolation.

The number of active cases is 4,195 and the number of discharges or recoveries is 44,523 by Friday.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal, Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that the number of very active clusters in the district is 54, while active clusters are 24. The dormant clusters have increased to 640. Already 192 clusters were denotified, he said.