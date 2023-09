September 29, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cybercrime police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old G. Nookaraju from Bheemunipatnam for allegedly posting abusive comments against Vijayawada ACB Court Judge. Inspector of cyber crime police station K. Bhavani Shankar said that following instructions from Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar, the cybercrime police have used technical analysis, traced the person and arrested him.

