331 liquor outlets to come up in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district

As many as 331 private liquor outlets will be coming up in undivided Visakhapatnam district from next week, as per the new liquor policy of the State government.

Among the total liquor outlets, 155 shops will be in Visakhapatnam district. Of them. 136 will be under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

While 136 shops are going to be set up in Anakapalli district, 40 shops will be coming up in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

A total of 3,396 shops are being set up across the State. Excise & Prohibition Department has already started receiving applications from October 2.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Visakhapatnam, Sriramachandra Murthy, said that 122 applications were received for the shops in Anakapalli district, while 33 applications were received for 40 shops in ASR district so far. In Visakhapatnam, the number could be around 150 to 200. He said that the last date for submission of applications is October 9 and the number could increase as the deadline approaches.

According to a senior Excise Department official, the demand for liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam is expected to be high.

“Earlier during the years 2014-19, when private outlets were existing, some of the shops at prominent junctions at Siripuram, RTC Complex, Beach Road and a few others used to make business to the tune of ₹2 to ₹3 lakh, a day. So the demand will be obviously high,” he said.

As per the officials, the licence fee of each liquor outlet under the GVMC limits is about ₹85 lakh. In Anakapalli and ASR districts, it varies from ₹55 lakh to ₹85 lakh.