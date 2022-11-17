321 Chetak Vizag Flight celebrates golden jubilee

November 17, 2022 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 321 Chetak Vizag Flight at INS Dega, Eastern Naval Command, completed 50 glorious years of service to the nation and the Navy, on Tuesday. The Chetaks are known as ‘Vizag Angels’.

To mark the occasion, celebrations were conducted on November 14 and 15, which included an aviation seminar, a cultural evening, interaction with veterans and a fly-past.

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command congratulated the Flight on completing 50 years of glorious service on the eastern seaboard.

The Flight had a modest beginning on November 15, 1972, with the formation at INS Circars with one Chetak helicopter.

It was shifted to INS Dega as the strength of helicopters grew. Over the last five decades, the Flight has undertaken a myriad of successful naval operations in logistics support, cargo operations and armament role besides saving lives through Search and Rescue (SAR) and casualty/medical evacuation.

The crest of the Flight depicts a flying hand rescuing an individual from the sea and from which it derived the title ‘Angels’ and its motto ‘We Dare, You Survive’.