321 bookedfor drinkdriving

A total of 321 cases were booked against motorists and their vehicles were seized by the City Traffic Police in a special drive on drink driving conducted at 35 junctions on Saturday night.
The special drive was continued at 50 junctions in the city on New Year eve. Cases were booked on motorists, who got the silencers of their vehicles removed/changed and those who blew the horn continuously and thereby caused noise pollution and 150 vehicles were seized.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (traffic) K. Prabhakar cautioned motorists against indulging in traffic violations as such vehicles would be seized. He also advised owners not to lend their vehicles to those who do not possess a valid driving licence.
