31st annual neurology conference ‘IANCON-2024’ concludes in Visakhapatnam

A 5 k marathon ‘Run for the brain’ organised by IANCON-2024 at the RK Beach was flagged off by Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi on Sunday morning. Nearly 300 neurologists participated in the event.

The objective was to create awareness among the general public on the importance of daily exercise on brain health and prevention of neurological disorders.

Later, in the afternoon the valedictory of the 31st annual neurology conference, IANCON 2024, was conducted. Prizes for award paper and platform presentations were given to the participants.

The Indian Academy of Neurology President for 2025 was handed over to Dr. Sangeetha Ravat, KEM Hospital, Mumbai, by Dr. Debasish Chowdary (current IAN president). The IANCON flag was handed over to the Organising Chairman of IANCON 2025, which will be held at Varanasi. The event concluded with the message from IAN secretary Dr. U. Meenakshisundaram.

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College(AMC) and organising chairman, IANCON-2024, and Dr. S. Gopi, organising secretary, spoke.

