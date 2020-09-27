318 new cases take tally closer to the 50,000-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 September 2020 23:36 IST

3 more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 391

The COVID-19 tally is inching towards the 50,000-mark in Visakhapatnam district, with 318 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours, on Sunday. This takes the cumulative tally to 49,869 since the pandemic broke out, according to the district bulletin.

The death toll also rose to 391 as three more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the officials, the number of active cases in the district stands at 4,234.

As many as 310 persons, who have been undergoing treatment in various hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and under home quarantine were discharged or recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of recoveries in the district to 45,244 as on Sunday.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that among the 722 clusters in the district, 51 are very active and 28 are active.

Already 192 clusters were denotified by the district administration.