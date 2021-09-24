31-year-old man goes missing in Sarada river

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2021 18:55 IST

A 31-year-old man reportedly went missing after he accidentally fell in the Sarada river in Munagapaka area in the Visakhapatnam district on Thursday night. According to the police, one K. Ramji reportedly attended a party with five other friends on the banks of the river. He reportedly went into the river for some purpose. After some time, his friends realised that he was missing. The police registered a case and a search is on for him.

