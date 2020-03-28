Visakhapatnam

303 persons booked for violating lockdown orders

The district police have booked cases against 303 persons under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charge of violating the lockdown orders by moving on roads for no reason and opening of non-essential stores at various parts of the district, here on Saturday. The police have also collected a fine of ₹81,875 from the violators. Apart from it, the enforcement teams also seized 14 vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws.

