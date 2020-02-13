Visakhapatnam

3,000 people screened for nCoV in Vizag till date: DMHO

more-in

‘Drive on to educate people on precautionary measures’

Around 3,000 people have been screened in the city till date, in the wake of novel coronavirus (nCoV) threat, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao has said, adding that people need not panic as no positive case has been detected.

People are being screened at the airport and port in the city. Medical teams have instructed the staff at the airport and port about how to conduct the screening tests. “All the 28 people who arrived in the city from China have been tested negative. However, we have isolated them and kept under observation as a precautionary measure. All of them are fine. Three peole have completed the isolation period,” said Mr. Tirupati Rao.

The health officials are vouching for creating more awareness over the virus and the symptoms after a 50-year-old man ended life suspecting that he had been infected by coronavirus, in Chittoor district on February 11.

‘No need to panic’

The DMHO said they have been creating awareness by putting up hoardings, distributing pamphlets and posters at public places.

“People need to understand that a simple fever or cough can’t be a coronavirus case. No positive case has been detected from this region. There is no chance to spread as the virus can only survive at around 7 degrees Celsius, which is not possible here,” he explained.

Special ward

However, people who have symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, body pains, occasional vomiting and motions can approach the special wards at KGH and a few other hospitals, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
public health/community medicine
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 12:40:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/3000-people-screened-for-ncov-in-vizag-till-date-dmho/article30804613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY