30-year-old worker dead, about eight employees injured when Pharma bus hits stationed lorry at Lankelapalem

November 24, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The injured employees were shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year old worker died and about eight other employees sustained severe injuries when a bus belonging to a Pharma unit carrying around 25 of its staff rammed into a stationed coal-laden lorry at Lankelapalem here in Anakapalli district on Friday morning.

The injured employees were shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. The identity of the deceased is yet to he ascertained.

According to police, they suspect that overspending could be the reason behind the accident. The bus was ferrying Pharma company employees to their unit at Atchutapuram.

A few workers and union members allege that unauthorised parking of lorries to the side of the road is leading to accidents at Parawada. They also demand proper compensation to the family of worker who died in the road accident.

More details are yet to be ascertained. 

