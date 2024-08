The One Town police arrested a 30-year-old person, who was allegedly involved in five different property offences in the city on Sunday. The accused was identified as K. Gowtham Sai (30), a native of Kancharapalem and resident of NAD Junction. As per the police, the accused is a school dropout and has been involved in committing property offences to earn easy money. A suspect sheet was also opened against him at Kancharapalem police station.