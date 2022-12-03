30-year-old murdered near Satyam Junction in Visakhapatnam

December 03, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons near a bar at Satyam Junction here on Saturday night. As per the police, unidentified persons allegedly attacked the victim who was identified as Ch. Chandrasekhar (30) of Vizianagaram with a sharp object on his head, leading to his death. Police also suspect that drunken brawl could be the reason for the murder. MVP Police have registered a case. It was also learnt that a few suspects were taken into custody. Further investigation is on.

