  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Netherlands vs USA: All-round show from Dumfries sends Dutch team to quarterfinals

30-year-old murdered near Satyam Junction in Visakhapatnam

December 03, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons near a bar at Satyam Junction here on Saturday night. As per the police, unidentified persons allegedly attacked the victim who was identified as Ch. Chandrasekhar (30) of Vizianagaram with a sharp object on his head, leading to his death. Police also suspect that drunken brawl could be the reason for the murder. MVP Police have registered a case. It was also learnt that a few suspects were taken into custody. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.