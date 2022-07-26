30-year-old man found murdered at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

Body of a man aged around 30 years was found in an isolated place near Hindustan Zinc gate at Gajuwaka here on Tuesday.

His throat was found to be slit and there was a few wound marks on his body.

The deceased was identified Siddharth Patnaik, a resident of Mindi and a native of Odisha. He was working as contract worker in the Naval Dockyard.

The police suspect that he could have been murdered by some unidentified miscreants and the body was dumped in the bushes. The police are verifying the suspected persons and the call details of the deceased to get some clues in the murder case. A case was registered and investigation is on.