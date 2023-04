April 14, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 30-year-old died after being hit by an RTC bus near Velampeta bus stop here on Friday. It was learnt that the incident occurred at around 7 p. m, when the bus driver reportedly drove the bus back tyre over the youth when he was driving a two-wheeler resulting in his death on the spot. One Town police have registered a case and investigation is on.