30 kg ganja seized, 2 held

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) arrested two persons who belong to Rajasthan, while they were transporting 30 kg ganja at Allipuram area under II Town police station limits, here on Tuesday. According to reports, based on credible information, the two persons Vishnu Vishnoi (21) and Mahaveer Godara (21) were found transporting ganja near Gokul Theatre Road, Allipuram. Police also seized three mobile phones and ₹1,200 cash from them. The seized property has been handed over to II Town police for further action.