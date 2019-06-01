30 held for consuming alcohol in ‘open’

City Task Force (CTF) conducted seven raids at various public places located close to wine shops in the city and arrested 30 persons, while they were allegedly consuming alcohol openly and creating public nuisance.
According to the CTF police, they have conducted raids at wine shops situated at Narasimha Nagar, Jodugullapalem, Seethammadhara, Kancharapalem, Convent Junction and a few other areas under six police station limits. The arrested persons were handed to SHOs of police stations concerned for further action.
