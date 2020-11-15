Visakhapatnam

3 youths arrested on charge of assault, robbery

The city police on Saturday arrested three youths, aged between 19 and 20 years, who were allegedly robbed a man to earn easy money at Midhilapuri Colony under PM Palem police station limits.

The arrested were identified as E. Venkatesh (20) of Chandrampalem, a polytechnic first year student, T. Anil (20) of Ganesh Nagar and G. Lokesh (19) of P.M. Palem area, both Class X students. While Anil works as a painter, Lokesh works as a delivery boy.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that at around 2.30 a.m., a resident of VUDA Haritha apartments was heading to his house from Car Shed Junction on foot.

The accused reportedly came on a motorcycle, assaulted the complainant and took him to nearby Midhilapuri Colony. The trio allegedly threatened and robbed about ₹8,800 from the victim. Based on the complaint on November 14, the police registered a case.

Special teams under the supervision of DCP (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu and ADCP (Crimes) Venugopal Naidu recreated the scene and caught the three accused at around 2 p.m. on the same day.

Police said that the main accused Venkatesh was earlier involved in an offence under Ananthagiri police station limits and was released on bail last month.

