Visakhapatnam

3-year-old girl ‘sexuallyassaulted’

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old boy at Cherubveedhi in Pedabayalu mandal on Wednesday.

According to Pedabayalu police, the youth allegedly took the girl to a lonely place and committed the crime. When the parents grew suspicious and asked the youth, the latter feigned ignorance. However, he confessed when he was pulled up by the village elders. The girl’s parents lodged a police complaint.

The accused is at large. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The girl has been sent to Pedabayalu hospital for medical examination.

