3-year-old drowns in overflowing drain

A three-year-old boy Chintada Venkat Ramana reportedly drowned after falling in an overflowing drain, near his house at Ferry Road, Kotaveedhi, in the Old Town area, here on Friday.

According to One Town Inspector K. Venkat Rao, the boy had gone missing around 9 a.m. and his parents Chintada Pydiraju and Padma and locals search turned to be futile. Later around 2.45 p.m. a local found the body floating in a canal near the harbour area and informed the parents.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on, said the sub-inspector of One Town Police station Mr. Somasekhar.