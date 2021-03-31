3 ‘taken’ into custody in temple burglary case

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 March 2021 01:01 IST

The city police reportedly cracked the sensational burglary case at the Karakachettu Polamamba temple, near Waltair, which was reported in the early hours of March 21. Special teams formed by the police have reportedly taken three persons into their custody, it was learnt. The police are likely to reveal the details on Wednesday. The accused allegedly gained entry into the temple from back door and reportedly escaped with 350 grams gold ornaments, including the gold crown of the goddess, four kg silver, all worth ₹9.25 lakh. in the early hours of March 21. Though there were 17 CCTV cameras in the temple, the burglars have snatched away the cables and the video storage device. After the incident, the police formed five special teams to crack the case.

