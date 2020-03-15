3 students hurt in clash

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 March 2020 00:06 IST

Three students pursuing first-year Intermediate in a private junior college received minor abrasions in a clash with their seniors, at Marikavalasa area under PM Palem police station limits on Saturday. The incident occurred followed by an argument between both the groups over petty issue. Police said that the students were counselled and advised not to involve in such activities further. No case has been booked.

Advertising

Advertising