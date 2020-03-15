Visakhapatnam

3 students hurt in clash

Three students pursuing first-year Intermediate in a private junior college received minor abrasions in a clash with their seniors, at Marikavalasa area under PM Palem police station limits on Saturday. The incident occurred followed by an argument between both the groups over petty issue. Police said that the students were counselled and advised not to involve in such activities further. No case has been booked.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 12:07:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/3-students-hurt-in-clash/article31071077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY