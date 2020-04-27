3 positive patients under treatment in the district: Collector

Of the total of 22 cases in the district, treatment is being given to only to three COVID-19 positive patients and the remaining 19 have been discharged, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Of those who tested positive, two are foreign returnees and four their close associates, eight returned from a religious gathering in New Delhi, one returned from Mumbai and five who moved closely with them and others two, he said in a statement here.

Of the seven containment zones, Allipuram, Muslim Tatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Poorna Market and Gajuwaka are in the city. The other two are, Narsipatnam municipality and Revidi (Padmanabham and Bhimili mandals). A total of 2,06,322 families comprising a population of 7,28,961 are living there.

Medical infrastructure

Mr. Vinay Chand said the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (GHCD), VIMS, GITAM and Pradhama hospitals were recognised as isolation hospitals and 54 persons were being treated there.

The six COVID hospitals in the district have 2,160 beds, 158 intensive care units and 62 ventilators.

In the 84 quarantine hospitals with 3,637 rooms and 3,650 beds, 1,435 persons have been quarantined.

In GHCD and Pradhama which are sample collection centres, 41 are being treated. Of the 1,140 were admitted, 1,099 were discharged.

Foreign returnees

The Collector said 3,117 persons who returned from abroad were kept in home quarantine for 28 days and 221 doctors and staff monitored them.

As many as 2,602 persons are lodged in 26 urban and 10 rural rehabilitation centres. Of the 1,772 calls received at the Control Room, 983 related to COVID-19.

A total of 14,520 medical personnel —189 specialist doctors, 108 PG doctors, 93 doctors, 272 nurses, 25 pharmacists and 765 others — are on duty.