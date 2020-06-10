3 more being questioned in Divya murder case

Three more persons, including Veerababu, the husband of 22-year-old Divya, who was allegedly murdered on June 3, are being questioned by the police.

The police have already arrested six persons in the case, including Vasantha alias Jyothi, the house owner, and two of her family members, and the uncle and aunt of the deceased.

ACP (East) Kulasekhar said that as per the investigation, the deceased was allegedly forced into flesh trade initially by one Mahesh and later she was being used in the trade by one Geetha and finally Vasantha.

Divya hailed from East Godavari district. She was staying in a rented house at Akkayyapalem. On Thursday morning, she was found dead.

Her body bore injury marks from lighted cigarette butts and heated spatula.

According to DCP (Zone-I) Ranga Reddy, the main reason for the alleged murder was row over sharing of money from the flesh trade activity.