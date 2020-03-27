3-km area from COVID-19 patient’s house kept under surveillance

The district administration has put the containment area, about 3-km radius from the house from where the fourth COVID-19 positive case was reported under surveillance, Collector V. Vinay Chand said here on Friday.

“The health department was expecting that the patient’s samples would test positive as he came with a close contact of the third COVID-19 positive patient. The sample report confirming positive was received from Tirupati on Thursday night,” he said.

All containment measures including sanitation and checking the health conditions of the residents have been followed and the teams would repeat it one more time, Mr. Chand told the media here.

Surveillance app

The Collector said a constant surveillance was being maintained on 2,795 foreign returnees in the district, for which the officials were using a special app.

The district officials have sent 112 samples for testing till date, of which four cases have been tested positive, while 96 samples have been confirmed negative. “We are awaiting results of 10 more samples. Two samples have been sent for tests again,” he said.

579 field teams

The Collector appealed to the citizens not to panic, but made sure that they followed all the precautionary measures diligently. “As many as 579 exclusive field surveillance teams are working in the district. They are rushing to houses whenever they receive a complaint,” he said.

Isolation centre

Mr. Chand said that the district administration was all prepared for the coming days in case if the infection count went up. The Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will serve as the regional isolation centre for four districts of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

“Only critical and hyper critical COVID-19 cases (above 50 years of age and people having health complications) from these four districts will be referred to the VIMS, while the other cases will be referred to other district COVID-19 hospitals—Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), NRI and GITAM. All the persons who were placed under quarantine at the VIMS have been shifted to Gayatri Hospital,” he added.

The Collector said that two accommodation centres for the persons who were stranded in the city due to the lockdown had been set up. “We have opened a 80-bed centre at Vepagunta and another 60-bed facility at MVP Colony. As of now, 23 stranded persons including those from Arunachal Pradesh have been accommodated to the MVP Colony facility. If necessary, we will increase the capacity,” he said.

‘Abide by 2-km rule’

The Collector also appealed to the citizens no to go beyond 2-km radius of their houses to buy essential commodities.

“The administration has set up more rythu bazaars in various areas. In a bid to make vegetables available, the APSRTC is running Palle Velugu special buses from seven different places. We have given permission to five major suppliers for door delivery of essential commodities,” said Mr. Chand.

The Collector also reiterated that all industries producing essential commodities such as pharma, oil and others will run, but with a minimum staff strength.