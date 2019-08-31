3 Karnataka youth held, ganja seized

The Excise & Prohibition officials arrested four persons, including two degree students and a Pre-University student from Karnataka, while they were allegedly transporting 180 kg of ganja, worth ₹9 lakh, at Peddapeta Junction on Friday.

The accused were were identified as R. Tate Rao (29), Tirumalesu (21), A Krishna (23) and M. Rathod (20), all residents of Bhalki in Bidar district of Karnataka.

According to the officials, the prime accused Tate Rao had allegedly hired the three youths by promising them ₹10,000 each for shifting ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency to Bidar.

The gang allegedly procured 180 kg of ganja from interior areas of Darakonda and started for Karnataka via Chintapalle route on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise teams intercepted their vehicle near Peddapeta Junction and confiscated the contraband.

A case has been registered.