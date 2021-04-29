3 hospitals booked in city for treating COVID-19 patients without permission

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 April 2021 00:57 IST

Officials from the Vigilance and Enforcement Department booked cases against three private hospitals in the city for treating COVID-19 patients without permission.

According to Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer Swaroopa Rani, in the last two days raids were conducted on four hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

The three hospitals were were also charging excessively from the patients, she said. One hospital near Venkojipalem was found having permissions and was also charging as per norms, she said.